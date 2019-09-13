|
|
Marguerite "Peggy" Bose Appel
64, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away in a tragic
accident while attending her brother's funeral on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Adena, Ohio. Peggy was born on May 19, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Bill and Janet (Wright) Bose. Peggy was a 1973 graduate of Buckeye West High School in Adena, Ohio, and Belmont Tech College with an associate degree nursing.
On January 1, 2016, she was united in marriage to Duane Appel and he survives. Peggy was an LPN for 19 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville. Peggy was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. She loved meeting with her Life Groups. Peggy is also survived by her girls: Amanda (Brian) Luke, Lori Bibbee, Ashley (Jason) Grandey, Lindsey (Rodney) Graber, Kaitlyn (Tim) Warren; step-children: Aaron (Jessica), Brandon (Casey), Natalie Appel; grandchildren: Levi (Emily), Rachel, Emily, Abigail, Jonathan, Noah, Alexis, Eleanor, Kyler, Morgan, Keegan, Reagan, Rylee, Elizabeth, Ryleigh, Elijah, Addison, Owen; her mother, Janet Horton; siblings: April (Jay)
Coventry, Patti Pruitt, Liz (Mike) Hageter, Jennifer (Allan) Smith; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; step-father, Jim Horton;
granddaughter, Elyssa; and brother, Jim Horton Jr.
Funeral services for Peggy will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Tamarack Cemetery, Milford Township. Memorials may be made to Life Changing Church or the Susan B. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at: www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com
Smith & Brown Funeral Home, 419-542-8065
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019