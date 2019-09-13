Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
(419) 542-8065
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
706 N. Main Street (State Rt. 18 West)
Hicksville, OH 43526
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Life Changing Church
Edgerton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MARQUERITE APPEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARQUERITE PEGGY BOSE APPEL


1955 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARQUERITE PEGGY BOSE APPEL Obituary
Marguerite "Peggy" Bose Appel

64, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away in a tragic

accident while attending her brother's funeral on Monday, September 9, 2019 in Adena, Ohio. Peggy was born on May 19, 1955, in Wheeling, West Virginia, the daughter of Bill and Janet (Wright) Bose. Peggy was a 1973 graduate of Buckeye West High School in Adena, Ohio, and Belmont Tech College with an associate degree nursing.

On January 1, 2016, she was united in marriage to Duane Appel and he survives. Peggy was an LPN for 19 years at Community Memorial Hospital in Hicksville. Peggy was a member of Life Changing Church in Edgerton, Ohio. She loved meeting with her Life Groups. Peggy is also survived by her girls: Amanda (Brian) Luke, Lori Bibbee, Ashley (Jason) Grandey, Lindsey (Rodney) Graber, Kaitlyn (Tim) Warren; step-children: Aaron (Jessica), Brandon (Casey), Natalie Appel; grandchildren: Levi (Emily), Rachel, Emily, Abigail, Jonathan, Noah, Alexis, Eleanor, Kyler, Morgan, Keegan, Reagan, Rylee, Elizabeth, Ryleigh, Elijah, Addison, Owen; her mother, Janet Horton; siblings: April (Jay)

Coventry, Patti Pruitt, Liz (Mike) Hageter, Jennifer (Allan) Smith; many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Bill; step-father, Jim Horton;

granddaughter, Elyssa; and brother, Jim Horton Jr.

Funeral services for Peggy will be Monday at 11:00 a.m. at Life Changing Church, Edgerton, Ohio, with Pastor Byron Adams officiating. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Smith & Brown Funeral Home, Hicksville. Burial will be in Tamarack Cemetery, Milford Township. Memorials may be made to Life Changing Church or the Susan B. Komen Foundation. Online condolences may be shared at: www.smithbrownfuneralhome.com

Smith & Brown Funeral Home, 419-542-8065
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of MARQUERITE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Brown Funeral Home - Hicksville
Download Now