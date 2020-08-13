MarshaMarlatt-Meekpassed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020 at her home in Port Washington, Ohio. Born May 14, 1954 to Jessie Marlatt-Russell of Gnadenhutten and the late Delmar Marlatt. She was a 1972 graduate of Indian Valley South 1972 before she began her career as a self-made graphic artist. Marsha was well known for her accomplishments in archery; her green thumb, with a beautiful garden to show for it; and spending time with loved ones. She truly lived life to its fullest and to the beat of her own drum.Marsha married Chet Meek in 1998 who survives at their home. She is also survived by her mother; brother, Jeff Marlatt; niece, Lacy Monticelli and her husband Andrew; nephew, Jameson Marlatt; and extended family, Callene Peterson. She was preceded in death by her father, and sister-in-law, Carmen Marlatt.No services are planned at this time. Online condolences may be made at:Addy Funeral Home,740-498-8111