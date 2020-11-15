Marshall Otto Julienage 82, passed on to his next life on November 12, 2020, in Westerville, OH. Although born in Rochester, Indiana, on June 30, 1938, the son of the late Max K. and Florence Addy Julien, the family moved back to Newcomerstown, OH, shortly after his arrival and that was home. He graduated from Newcomerstown High School with the class of 1956. He attended Dresden Linotype School for a short period and then enrolled at Bowling Green State University where he received a BA Degree in Journalism.He married his high school sweetheart, Nancy Louise Rogers, who survives, on December 20, 1958 in Newcomerstown. They are parents of three children, Denise Marie (Joe) Martin of Winchester KY, Mitchell Otto (Susan) Julien of Louisville, KY, and Anne Marshall (Chris) Reichle of Ray, Ohio and nine grandchildren: Chase, Catherine and Luke Martin; Claire Julien (Joseph) Mulloy, Grace Julien (J.P.) Blevins, Sarah and Max Julien, Hannah Reichle and Mary Anne Reichle. There are two great-grandchildren, Henry Marshall Chystyakov, and Joseph Patrick Mulloy III. He also leaves a nephew, Eric Van Sant and wife Annette of Chandler Ariz; plus a number of other nieces and nephews. He was a member of Northside Fellowship (Presbyterian) Church in Westerville, life member of Big Walnut Conservation Club and life member of the Newcomerstown Elks Club. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. His work history includes printing and editorial duties at the Newcomerstown News, a weekly newspaper in which his family owned controlling interest from 1900 to 1973 when it was purchased by The Cambridge Daily Jeffersonian organization. He later worked in editorial positions in Ohio with the Piqua Daily Call, Dayton Daily News and Canton Repository. He joined the American Electric Power (AEP) family in Canton in 1966 as assistant editor of the Ohio Power Company's employee publication, was transferred to Roanoke, VA in 1967and then to Huntington, WV, both with Appalachian Power in 1970 and then to Ashland, KY with Kentucky Power in 1973. He and his family returned to Ohio in 1982 when he was named Corporate Communications Director for Columbus and Southern Ohio Electric Company. In 1990, he was named a vice president in the Corporate Communications Department in the AEP Service Corporation, also Columbus based, and retired from that position at the end of 1998 with nearly 33 years service with AEP Companies. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Maxine Julien Van Sant, and a niece, Janice Van Sant, both of Chandler, Ariz.Family will receive friends from 3 to 4 PM (TODAY) Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Northside Fellowship Church followed by a private family funeral service. Graveside Services will be held at 11 AM, Monday, November 16, 2020 at West Lawn Cemetery in Newcomerstown, OH. In lieu of flowers, friends can contribute in his memory to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Remembrances can be shared at:Hill Funeral Home, 614-882-2121