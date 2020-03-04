|
|
Marshall W. McCarty
95, of Massillon and formerly of New Philadelphia, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in Hennis Care Center at Bolivar. Born in Dellroy, he was the son of the late Orville M. and Lura M. (Magee) McCarty and a 1942 graduate of the former Dellroy High School. Marshall honorably served in the United States Army during World War II and after his discharge from service in 1946, started a career with the former Joy Manufacturing at New Philadelphia where he retired as an Inspector. Marshall was a life member of the BPOE #510 at New Philadelphia, a life member of the New Philadelphia VFW Post #1445. He was also a member of the American Legion in Massillon, the Army-Navy at Bolivar, the McKinley Eagles at Canton and St. Mary's Catholic Church at Massillon.
Marshall was preceded in death by his first wife, Norma Jean McCarty in 1985 and is survived by his second wife, Patricia Robinson McCarty, whom he married in 1989. Also surviving are two daughters, Marsha (Delbert) Lang of Wooster and Marianne (Dean) Balder of New Philadelphia; a son, Kim McCarty and his companion, Lori Abel of Dover; a granddaughter, whom he raised, Rhonda (Jamie) Brown of New Philadelphia; two step sons, Benjamin Bayliss of Columbus and Daniel Bayliss of Midlothian, Va; three additional granddaughters, Debbie Lang of Wooster, Shelley (Mike) Shane of Bolivar and Jodi Dean of New Philadelphia; a grandson, Delbert Lang of Lima; four step grandchildren, Beth Abel, Max Barritt and Hailey and Kaylee Bayliss; 11 great-grandchildren and three step great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Maryanne Schubert of Edmond, Okla; a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jim and Anna Robinson of Ft. Worth, Texas; several nieces and nephews and his faithful canine and best friend, Robby-Z. In addition to his parents and his first wife, Marshall was also preceded in death by his daughter, Lura Jane Warren; his sister, Adeline McCarty; his two brothers, Raymond McCarty and Arthur McCarty and his step son, Matthew Bayliss.
In keeping with his wishes, Marshall is to be cremated through the care of the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Visitation will be held Friday, March 6, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where the New Philadelphia Elks will conduct services at 6:45 p.m. A funeral mass will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church at Dover with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery at Dover where the New Philadelphia VFW will conduct military honors. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Community Hospice, Truman House, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Marshall by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 4, 2020