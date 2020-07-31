Martha Christine "Chris" Caddell



age 91, of New Philadelphia, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Thursday, July 30, 2020. Born March 5, 1929, in Quaker City, she was a daughter of the late Mahlon and Estella Winters Casterline. Chris graduated from St. Clairsville High School and shortly afterward moved to Tuscarawas County. She married J.D. "Tex" Caddell on November 26, 1955; the couple reared two children and shared 51 years of marriage prior to Tex's passing on February 8, 2007. Chris was employed by Miller Studio, New Philadelphia, and later by Handy & Harmon from which she retired. Chris was a faithful and active member of the First Church of the Nazarene in New Philadelphia for 67 years - she loved the Lord and loved her church. Chris gave freely of her time and treasures, which included belonging to the Church of the Nazarene's Ladies' Ministry and Prayer Shawl Group, teaching Sunday school, working in the nursery and tithing regularly.



She will be dearly missed by her son, Donald Caddell of Massillon; her daughter, Evelyn (Steve) Albright of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren: Heather (Jason) McGuyrt, Nick (Grace) and Jacob (Holly) Albright; her great-grandchildren, Grady and Gavin McGuyrt, and Abigail and Jaxson Albright; her sister, Phyllis Foster of Fredericktown; and her many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and her husband, Tex, Chris was preceded in death by her niece, Chrissy Charles.



Family and friends are invited to call at the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory, Dover, on Sunday, August 2nd., 2 - 4 p.m. A funeral service will be held Monday, August 3rd., at 11 a.m., in the First Church of the Nazarene, with Pastor Mark Maddux officiating. Because of the current COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be observed and masks are a State mandate for both the calling hours and service. Burial will be in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens, Dover. To sign an online guestbook and share a fond memory of Chris, please visit the Obituaries link on the Toland-Herzig website.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store