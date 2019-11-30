|
|
Martha D. Miller
42, of 8162 Township Road 662, Dundee, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019 at her home following an lengthy battle with cancer. She was born in Millersburg on February 20, 1977 to Dan J. and Naomi K. (Miller) Schlabach of Apple Creek and married Aden J. Miller on September 12, 1996 and he survives. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
In addition to her husband and parents, she is survived by her children, Brenda (Adam) Yoder of Dundee and Rachel, Nathan and Timothy, all of the home; a grandson, Bensen Allen Yoder; siblings, Dwain (Elsie) Schlabach of Dundee, David (Ruby) Schlabach. Ruth (Dwane) Mullet and Reuben (Anne) Schlabach, all of Apple Creek, Marie (Dwayne) Wengerd of Fredericksburg, Willis (Rebecca) Schlabach and Wilma (Ray) Miller, both of Apple Creek, Linda (Jr.) Mast of Charm and Luane (Leon) Yoder of Apple Creek; her in-laws, Jacob and Mary (Hershberger) Miller of Dundee; and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 9:00 am at the family residence with Bishop Vernon D. Hershberger officiating. Burial will follow in the Miller Cemetery, Paint Township, Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the family home. Spidell funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements. The family would like to thank all of the neighbors, friends and Community Hospice for their kindness and support.
Spidell - Mount Eaton
330-359-5252
www.spidellfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 30, 2019