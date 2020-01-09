|
|
Martha Irene
Besozzi
June 28, 1927 - Dec. 17, 2019
Martha Irene Besozzi, age 92, of Uhrichsville passed away on December 17, 2019 after declining health. She was the daughter of the late Foster and Mary (Stossel) Kilpatrick. Martha grew up in Newport, Ohio, and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in
Dennison.
Martha was married to Donald Besozzi for 48 years, passing away December 12, 1997. In addition to her
husband, she was preceded in death by her brother.
Surviving are her two
sisters, three children, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
Those who wish to honor Martha's memory by a charitable contribution can make it to the Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. A private service will be held.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020