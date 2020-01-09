Home

MARTHA IRENE BESOZZI


1927 - 2019
MARTHA IRENE BESOZZI Obituary
Martha Irene

Besozzi

June 28, 1927 - Dec. 17, 2019

Martha Irene Besozzi, age 92, of Uhrichsville passed away on December 17, 2019 after declining health. She was the daughter of the late Foster and Mary (Stossel) Kilpatrick. Martha grew up in Newport, Ohio, and was a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in

Dennison.

Martha was married to Donald Besozzi for 48 years, passing away December 12, 1997. In addition to her

husband, she was preceded in death by her brother.

Surviving are her two

sisters, three children, four grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

Those who wish to honor Martha's memory by a charitable contribution can make it to the Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. A private service will be held.
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 9, 2020
