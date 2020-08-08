1/
Martha Joe (Maney) Hutson
Martha Joe (Maney) Hutson

passed on to her next life Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020 after handing out all the love, comfort, kindness and general good humor a person can be expected to in such a short 75 year life. Born Aug. 26, 1944, to Donald and Betty Maney near Murphy, N.C., she moved to Ohio with the family in 1960. She attended Dellroy School, held jobs at the Dellroy Drive-In, Atwood Lake Lodge Resort, and Free Press Standard where she met her loving and understanding husband of 47 years, Richard Hutson. Martha was noted for her wonderfully expressive face and difficulty in hiding what was in her thoughts through a quickly raised eyebrow above large framed glasses, a quick (sometimes suppressed!) laugh, and was the Olympic master of the "Oh, Boy" eye roll. Martha could communicate well when needed.

Martha was preceded in death by parents, Donald and Betty; brother, James Maney and sister, Barbara Maney. She is survived by husband, Richard Hutson of Carrollton, and brothers, Bob (Jane) Maney, of Leavittsville, and Glenn (Tammy) Maney, of Dellroy. Also cherishing Martha Joe's memory are a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephew, and other loving relatives and dear friends.

Public viewing is at the Dodds Funeral Home in Carrollton, Ohio on Monday, August 10, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic a public graveside service at Westview Cemetery in Carrollton will be held at 2:30 p.m.

Dodds Funeral Home, 330-627-5505

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dodds Funeral Home
129 N Lisbon St
Carrollton, OH 44615
(330) 627-5505
