Martha Lengler



91, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center. She was born on November 22, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Marvin and Anna Rothacher Rinehart.



Martha was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Paul Lengler on March 12, 2018; sisters, Ruth Welscenbaugh, Edith Croy, June Piper; brothers, Clarence and Jack Rinehart; and her niece, Tammy Rinehart. She retired from GE in Dover after 35 years of service. Martha and Edgar loved the outdoors, especially camping, and were both charter members of the Buckeye Bacon Burners Club. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family, and following her grandchildren with their sporting, and other school activities.



Martha is survived by her children, Terry (Tara) Lengler, Candy (David) Shanklin both of Dover; grandchildren: Tammy, Paige, Matthew, Ryan, Aaron, Melinda, Keith; great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Kennedy, Elliott, Jacob, Jace; and great-great-granddaughter, Emma.



Private family services will be held with interment in the Dover Burial Park. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Martha may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store