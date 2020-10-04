1/1
MARTHA LENGLER
1928 - 2020
Martha Lengler

91, of Dover, passed away on Saturday, October 3, 2020 in the Park Village Health Care Center. She was born on November 22, 1928, and was a daughter of the late Marvin and Anna Rothacher Rinehart.

Martha was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Paul Lengler on March 12, 2018; sisters, Ruth Welscenbaugh, Edith Croy, June Piper; brothers, Clarence and Jack Rinehart; and her niece, Tammy Rinehart. She retired from GE in Dover after 35 years of service. Martha and Edgar loved the outdoors, especially camping, and were both charter members of the Buckeye Bacon Burners Club. She was a wonderful and loving mother and grandmother who enjoyed being with her family, and following her grandchildren with their sporting, and other school activities.

Martha is survived by her children, Terry (Tara) Lengler, Candy (David) Shanklin both of Dover; grandchildren: Tammy, Paige, Matthew, Ryan, Aaron, Melinda, Keith; great-grandchildren: McKenzie, Kennedy, Elliott, Jacob, Jace; and great-great-granddaughter, Emma.

Private family services will be held with interment in the Dover Burial Park. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Martha may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John's United Church of Christ, Dover.

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory
803 N Wooster Ave
Dover, OH 44622
(330) 343-6132
