|
|
Martha Louise Grimm
age 93, of New Philadelphia died Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, in Amberwood Manor at New Philadelphia following a brief illness. Born in New Philadelphia on Feb. 3, 1926, Martha was a daughter of the late Harvey and Helen Albaugh Kaiser. Martha was a 1943 graduate of New Philadelphia High School and on July 1, 1946, married Richard Grimm. Together the couple owned and operated Frank Johnson Electric where Martha worked as the Office Manager. The couple also shared in 49 and a half years of marriage prior to his death on Jan. 1, 1996. Martha was a longtime attender of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, an avid animal lover who enjoyed volunteering at the former Cats-N-Us Shelter and in her free time loved to read.
She is survived a son, Jeff (Karen) Grimm of New Philadelphia; a daughter, Susan (Glen) Grover of Carrollton; a granddaughter, Renee (Jonathan) Moran of Carrollton; a great-grandson, Ezra Moran; a sister, Mollie Taylor of West Chicago, Ill., and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Martha was preceded in death by four sisters, Marge Crossan Joan Yosick, Marian Cihon, Katherine Wilson and a brother, George Kaiser.
The family will greet guests one hour prior to services on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 1 to 2 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover where James Spencer will lead a service starting at 2 p.m. A reception in the Geib Hospitality Room will immediately follow the memorial service. Memorial contributions in Martha's name may be directed to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society, 1432 Tall Timber Road NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Martha by visiting the funeral home's website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 30, 2019