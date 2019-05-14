Home

Roberts Funeral Home Inc
7067 Cleveland Road
Wooster, OH 44691
330-345-5665
Martha Mae Miller
Martha Mae Miller

75, of Shreve, passed away peacefully May 11, 2019 at LifeCare Hospice in Wooster. Friends may call Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Roberts Funeral Home-Sherwood Chapel, Wooster. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be at Sherwood Memorial Gardens. Online tributes may be made at www.RobertsFuneralHome.com. Memorial contributions may be made to LifeCare Hospice at 1900 Akron Road, Wooster, Ohio 44691.

Martha was born Dec. 29, 1943 in Sugarcreek, Ohio to Noah and Alma (Miller) Troyer. She married Raymond J Miller on Sept. 29, 1975. He passed Dec. 8, 2005. She worked at many places before working at the Funk Country Store where she was very well known. She retired from West View Healthy Living as a housekeeper after many years. Martha was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Wooster. She enjoyed cooking, and liked flowers and plants. She was a fan of the Cleveland Cavs, Cleveland Indians, and Fox8 News. Martha adored her grandson and he was her world.

Martha will be deeply missed by her children, Shannon (Allen) Radcliff of Lakeville, Patricia (Todd) Rininger of Zoarville; grandchildren, Troy Radcliff of Lakeville and Keysha Earp of Proctorville; brothers, Melvin (Roberta) Troyer of Millersburg, Clyde (Irene) Troyer of Dundee, James (Barb) Troyer of Beach City; sister, Elsie (Ed) Mast of Millersburg. Martha was preceded in death by her parents and her twin sister, Mary Troyer.

Published in The Times Reporter on May 14, 2019
