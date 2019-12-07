|
Martin L. Dreher
85, a life resident of Strasburg passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019 in the Hennis Care Centre following an extended illness. Born October 5, 1934 in Strasburg, he was a son of the late Carl and Anna Mizer Dreher. He was also preceded in death by an infant granddaughter. Marty was the former owner of Martin L. Dreher Inc. in Strasburg, and Dover Self Storage Center. He was a life member of the First Lutheran Church in Strasburg, had served as a volunteer fireman with the Strasburg Fire Department, and was a Scoutmaster with Troop #72 in Strasburg.
Marty is survived by his wife of 64 years, Carolyn J. Smart Dreher whom he married on April 10, 1955; sons, Steve (Holly) Dreher of Michigan, Doug Dreher of Pittsburgh, Jim (Debbie) Dreher of Strasburg; sister, Ruth Frock; brother, Carl "Bub" (Ruth) Dreher both of Strasburg; grandchildren, Stephanie (Greg) Gosdeck, Geoffrey (Paulette) Dreher, Jason and Sarah Dreher; great- grandchildren, Huxley Gosdeck and Nora Jo Dreher.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 14th at 11 a.m. in the First Lutheran Church at Strasburg with Pastor Jeff Goggins officiating. The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7 p.m. in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at 140 South Bodmer Ave., Strasburg. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Marty may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to First Lutheran Church in Strasburg.
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 7, 2019