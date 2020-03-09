|
|
Marvin Lee Renner
80, of New Philadelphia, passed on March 6, 2020, following a period of declining health. Born in New Philadelphia on January 26, 1940, he was the son of the late Floyd Raymond and Dolores Maylee (Stansberry) Renner. After completing his formal education at New Philadelphia High School, he served his country in the United States Air Force. Upon returning from service, Marv married his devoted wife of 58 years, the former Janet K. (Beaber) Renner. Marv's professional career began when he was young, hauling coal for his father. Later, he worked more than 15 years hauling steel for a number of companies throughout West Virginia and Ohio. He and Janet also owned and operated Renner Refuse while serving in other jobs simultaneously. Ultimately, Marv finished his career with Fleming Food in 2003 after 24 years of service. In retirement, Marv's heart of generosity continued, volunteering his time with area farmers where he hauled corn and driving silage trucks. He also had a passion for nurturing friendships whether at his home or in area lodges. His caring heart spanned not only friendships, but also animals. He loved his cats that preceded him in passing including Tinker, Goldie, and Peter Pan. All of you who have met him know that he was a hard-working, good honest man! Even though he wasn't a religious man, he did fear and respect God. He wasn't a politician or a doctor, but he did touch the lives of everyone he met in one way or another. You know who you are, and how he touched you.
He will be deeply missed by his wife, Janet, of New Philadelphia; his daughter and son-in-law, Dianna and Jon Harmon of New Philadelphia; and his sister, Arlene (Donnie) Walls of New Philadelphia.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. A service will begin at 2:30 p.m. in the funeral home's chapel with his son-in-law, Jon, officiating. Immediately following the service, friends and family are invited to a luncheon in the Geib Family Center, located adjacent to the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Marv's memory may be directed to Jerusalem Church, 1417 Stonecreek Rd. New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Those who wish to view an online memorial or send a personal condolence may do so by visiting the funeral home website. www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 9, 2020