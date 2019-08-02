|
Mary A. Rothacher 1953-2019
66, of Dennison, where after a brief illness, she passed away peacefully and into the arms of her loving Savior, Jesus Christ on July 31, 2019, surrounded by her loving family at the Community Hospice Truman House. Born in Dover on July 27, 1953, she was the daughter of the late Ernest W. and Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Farkas) Riker. After graduating from Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School in 1971, she worked at several service-related jobs. Ultimately, she provided independent, in home care throughout the community. In 1991, she married her late husband, Floyd "Newt" Rothacher, who preceded her in passing in 2018. Mary was an avid animal lover, especially horses. She also had a great appreciation for the outdoors, she loved fishing, tending to flowers, watching birds, or just being in nature. Her faith was nurtured alongside her church family at Dover Bible Church where she was a very active member. Mary's life was a testimony to God's saving grace and mercy. She had a servant heart, and was always there for others and to lend a helping hand wherever needed. She knew that her salvation was a gift from God and that if we put our faith and trust in Him and in Him only, everyone can receive that most precious gift.
She will be deeply missed by her family including her daughter, Stacey (Dale) Engstrom of Strasburg; her grandchildren, Joshua (Christy) Fagan, Eric (Anika) Engstrom, Ryan, Trevor, and Zoey Engstrom; her beloved cat, Annie; her siblings, Betty Huffman and David (Carol) Riker, both of New Philadelphia, Fred (Linda) Riker of Dennison, and Karen (Steve) Gloeckner of Dover; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family members. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in passing by her brothers, Ernest C. and Robert Riker; and her brother-in-law, Jay Huffman.
Private burial will be held in Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. A memorial service celebrating Mary's life will be held at Dover Bible Church at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to either Dover Bible Church or Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave., SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mary by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 2, 2019