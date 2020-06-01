Mary A. Stutz



87, of Dover, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the Park Village Health Care Center, Dover. Mary was born on August 22, 1932, in Beach City to the late Menno and Lydia Miller Hershberger. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Philip Stutz on April 10, 1990; brothers, Melvin, Eli and David Hershberger; sisters, Clara Lang, Lizzie Wilhelm; grandson, Kurt Ripley. Mary retired in 1994 from the Garaway School District, where she was a secretary for over 25 years. A woman of strong faith and commitment to the Lord, Mary was an active and dedicated member of Dundee United Methodist Church, where she taught Sunday school, served on the Evangelism Committee, Past President of the United Methodist Women, sang in the choir, coordinator for vacation bible school, and was a volunteer reading teacher and Librarian. She volunteered at the Senior Center and was a 4-H Advisor. Mary was also a talented quilt maker, who loved to make quilts for her family, friends and even strangers.



A wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Mary will be sadly missed by her daughters, Delores "Jean" (Danny) Ripley of Texas, Gloria (David) McGrath of Dover; sisters, Amanda Fresch of Norwalk, Katie Grossniklaus of Winesburg; four grandchildren: Shon (Ashleigh) Stantz, Angie (Rob) Gump, Tracy McGrath, Deanna (Philippe) Maupertuis; and nine great grandchildren: Zach and Brianne Stantz; Alicia, Emily and Austin Gump; Chandler McGrath; Kyley, Katie, Kimberly Ripley; and many nieces and nephews.



Private family graveside services will be held in the Ridgecrest Memory Gardens with Pastor Duane Wilbur officiating. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover is handling arrangements. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Mary may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice at 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store