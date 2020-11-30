Mary Ann Kelley
age 82 passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020. She was born in Crabapple, Ohio on February 20, 1938. She met and married the love of her life, Donald on March 2, 1957 in Cadiz, Ohio and moved to Strasburg in 1967 where they raised their three children, Joseph, Donna, and Michelle. She retired from Alsco in Sugarcreek, Ohio. She was an avid church goer of St. Aloysius in Strasburg then transferred to St. Joseph Parish in Dover after their church closed. She was big on family and always loved having family dinners every Sunday and if some one stopped by you might as well pull up a seat because you were having dinner too. Mary Ann loved to spend time quilting, painting ceramics and canvas, collecting beanie babies and antique dolls. She was a very accomplished seamstress and every year she would make outfits for teddy bears with her grandson and donate them to the Salvation Army for Christmas. She would also spend hours making quilts for all of her friends and loved ones and worked for the Times Reporter as an avid photographer taking pictures for 4-H for the paper. She loved sending care packages to our soldiers as well. Once Mary Ann met someone, they instantly became a member of the family and they needed a quilt too. Once she discovered Facebook and Facebook messenger, she became an avid commentator on many Facebook friend's posts and was always sending inspirational messages and funny texts. She loved spending time with her two daughters shopping (Jo-Ann Fabrics will miss her) and taking road trips which often ended at a Casino. She also discovered that she could shop without going anywhere by shopping via FaceTime. She often called to see where everyone was shopping after work and put in her requests.
She was tremendously proud of her family, especially her great granddaughters, Payton and Brenna. She loved to hear their stories and tell them tales and was quick to make sure they got a kiss and a hug every time they saw her. She is preceded in death by her parents Joseph Maleyrick and Helen (Staso), brother Frank (Sharon), husband Donald and her son Joseph (Lori). She is survived by her sister Christine Tallman, daughters Donna and Michelle (Jeff) Rapoza, grandson Donovan (Danielle) and her great granddaughters Payton and Brenna. She also leaves behind many family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The Wounded Warrior Project
. A viewing will be held at St. Joseph Parish (613 N. Tuscarawas Ave, Dover, Ohio 44622) at 10:00 AM Wednesday, December 2nd followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM, a grave side service will immediately follow at Union Cemetery (274 Charleston St., Cadiz, Ohio 43907).