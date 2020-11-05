Mary Ann (Schrock) Hershberger99, of Winesburg, went home to be with Jesus on Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home. She was born in Clark Township on April 8, 1921, to the late Noah J. and Emma (Miller) Schrock; and married Eli D. Hershberger on January 4, 1945. He died May 25, 2012. Mary Ann always had a smile and she would pray daily naming all of her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.Family left behind to cherish the memory of Mary Ann include her children: Ruth Hershberger and Emma Carpenter, both of Winesburg, Ray (Terri) Hershberger of Massillon, Glenn (Dee Ann) Hershberger of Winesburg, Rebecca (Robert) Benjamin of Killbuck and David Hershberger of Winesburg; sisters: Katie Rouse, Emma Shetler and Viola Spence; sister-in-law, Esther Schrock; five grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; and one great great grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; three brothers; and five sisters. The family would like to thank the staff of Walnut Hills for their excellent care the past two years.Friends may call on Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Longenecker Evangelical Anabaptist Fellowship, 2200 Township Rd. 606, Dundee, where social distancing will be observed and masks are encouraged. Private family graveside services will be held in the church cemetery. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.Spidell - Mount Eaton330-359-5252