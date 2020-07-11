Mary Ann Troyer



88, of 31620 County Road 10, Fresno, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020 at her residence. She was born on November 5, 1931, to the late Albert D. and Elizabeth A. (Schlabach) Barkman. On October 21, 1954 she married Eli D. Troyer. He passed away on March 15, 2014. Mary Ann was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.



Surviving are her children: Edna (Raymond) Wengerd of Millersburg, Anna Mae (Olen) Miller of Goshen, IN, Betty (Emanuel) Troyer and Robert (Ada Mae) Troyer both of Fresno, Danny Troyer of the home, and Clara (John) Troyer of Fresno; a daughter-in-law, Clara (late Nelson) Troyer of Fresno; 29 grandchildren; 55 great-grandchildren; four brothers: Melvin (late Fannie) Barkman of Millersburg, Nelson (late Bena) Barkman, David (Verna) Barkman and Eli (Ada) Barkman all of Fresno; three sisters: Susie (Paul) Shetler of Fredricksburg, Amanda (Noah) Stutzman of Fresno, and Edna (Raymond) Miller of Baltic; and a sister-in-law, Mary (late Robert) Barkman. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband, Eli; two sons, Nelson and Ervin; two grandsons; a brother, Robert Barkman; and a sister, Anna (Dan) Miller.



Funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 12th., at the Owen Beachy residence: 31740 CR 10, Fresno, OH 43824 at 9:00 a.m., with Bishop David E. Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the Barkman Cemetery in Crawford Township. Friends may call any time.



Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store