Mary Ann Weber 2/4/31-2/11/20
Mary Ann Weber left her worldly body this week in Sarasota FL. to join her awaiting husband Jack, Son Kevin, Grandson Eli, Father Russ and multitudes of miniature longhaired dachshunds who I am sure are waiting for her with open hearts. Activity was her middle name and the grass never grew under her feet. She was an avid swimmer for 50 years, lifeguard at the Dover, Ohio YMCA, teacher of MS students and instructor of water aerobics. She was also the founder of the AquaFit class at Sun and Fun Resort in Sarasota, Florida where she not only spent her snowbird years but her later years teaching everyone to stretch those thighs. While attending National Archery championship in Hot Springs Arkansas in the early 60's, she and her husband, Jack were Husband/Wife National Archery Champions. They spent many years enjoying the sport.
She felt so fortunate at having four "good children" and their spouses, Donna Blizman (Kevin), Dan Weber (Nadine), Kevin Weber(deceased), Kelly Shuptrine (John) and grandchildren, Brooke Blizman, Beau Blizman, Jeremy Weber (Theresa), Cassi Frank (George) and five great-grandchildren, Emily Weber, Oliver Weber, Jonathan Frank, Jackson Frank, and Desmond Shuptrine. Facetiming them was her favorite Sunday activity.
She spent her childhood and adult life in Dover, Ohio and known by many as the medical secretary at Dr. Raymond Crawley's office where she worked for 20+ years. At retirement she and her husband Jack became one of those famous snowbirds who went to Florida in the winter to be near daughter Donna and back home to Ohio in the summer. A world class lady who as a mom was the best friend you could ask for. But watch out for the eyes in the back of her head. She always knew what was going on and was a force to reckon with. She was always quick to smile and encourage people to be their best. She will be greatly missed by all but is in a much better place where her new adventure will allow her to dance with her husband Jack and swim to her heart's content.
A Celebration of Life will take place March 6th at 3:00 at Sun and Fun Resort Sarasota FL and later a gravesite service will take place in Dover, Ohio. Instead of flowers a Tidewell Hospice donation is appreciated.
Maloney, 941-759-3133
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 14, 2020