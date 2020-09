Or Copy this URL to Share

Mary Ann Weber



Feb. 4, 1931 – Feb. 11, 2020



Graveside services for MaryAnn Weber family only at Maple Grove Cemetery Oct 3 at 1pm. To pay respects to out of town family, gather at Quality Inn, 2024 SR39, Dover, Ohio 2-3:00 inside lobby.



