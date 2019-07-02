The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Smith Funeral Home
248 Park Avenue
Bolivar, OH 44612
(330) 874-3113
Graveside service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Fort Laurens Cemetery
Bolivar, OH
MARY ANN WILLARD


1938 - 2019
Mary Ann Willard

80, a lifetime resident of Bolivar, died Thursday, June 27, 2019 at The Inn at Northwood in Dover. Born October 14, 1938 in Canton, she was a daughter of the late Charles and Wilma (Kienzel) Tomer. She retired in 2001 from Union Hospital in Dover where she worked as a housekeeper. She enjoyed baking cookies, taking walks and loved spoiling her grandchildren. She was Catholic by faith. Her husband, William D. Willard, preceded her in death on August 29, 2008.

She is survived by a daughter, Linda (Doug) Dick of Dover; three grandchildren: Carly (Matt) Edwards, Aaron Willard and Adam Willard; a great grandson, Leilan Edwards; a brother, Charles "Chucky" Tomer of Bolivar; and a sister, Charlene (George) Workman of Bolivar. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by a son, David W. Willard.

In keeping with her wishes cremation has taken place and a graveside service will be held Friday, July 12, 2019, at 11:00 AM at Fort Laurens Cemetery in Bolivar with Deacon Lyn Houze officiating. The Lebold-Smith Funeral Home in Bolivar is handling the arrangements. To share a memory, please visit the funeral home's web site.

Published in The Times Reporter on July 2, 2019
