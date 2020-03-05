|
|
Mary Ann Yoder
93, of 32940 SR 643 Fresno, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 surrounded by her family, after a period of declining health. She was born on July 1, 1926 to the late Abraham C. and Mary Ann (Yoder) Troyer. On Jan. 16, 1947 she married Jacob N. Yoder. He passed away on May 2, 2017. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
Surviving are 10 children, Andrew J. (Lizzie Ann) Yoder of Fresno, Noah J. (late Anna) Yoder of Sugarcreek, Iva (Alvin) Hershberger of Millersburg, Clara (Noah) Yoder of Baltic, Edna (Mose) Yoder of Millersburg, Anna (Mose) Miller of Charm, Mary (Leroy) Shetler of Sugarcreek, Erma (Alvin) Hershberger of Sugarcreek, Raymond J. (Lizzie) Yoder and Lizzie J. Yoder both of home; 52 grandchildren; 129 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandchild; 10 step grandchildren; a sister, Clara Miller; and two sisters-in-law, Fannie Troyer and Katie N. Yoder of Millersburg. Preceding her in death are her parents; her husband; a daughter-in-law, Anna Yoder; two granddaughters, Sarah and Miriam; two great-grandchildren; five brothers, Noah, Dan, Levi, Raymond, and Abe; six sisters, Katie, Amanda, Emma, Elvina, Iva, and Lizzie Ann; and an infant daughter.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Raymond J. Yoder residence, 32936 SR 643, Fresno, Ohio 43824 with Minister Atlee E. Troyer officiating. Burial will follow in Yoder Cemetery in Crawford Township. Friends may call anytime after 2 p.m. on Thursday and anytime on Friday. Special thanks to Life Care Hospice for their kind caregiving to Mary.
Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 5, 2020