Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home
7345 Roswell Rd Sw
Sherrodsville, OH 44675
(740) 269-9225
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Baker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Baker

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Baker Obituary
Mary Baker

84, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Baker and son, Joe. She is survived by children, Patti (Gene) Bolek, Carol Baker, Nancy (Jim) Behnke; four grandchildren; a sister, Esther Brannon and nephew, Bob Brannon.

She worked at East Sparta Ceramic Tile Co., and was a cook in the Conotton Valley School District and at Camp Wakonda. She also volunteered at various clothes closets in Dover and New Philadelphia.

Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Sherrodsville Memorial

Gardens.

Baxter-Gardner

(740)-269-9225

www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -