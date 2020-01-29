|
Mary Baker
84, formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away on Jan. 23, 2020 in Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Baker and son, Joe. She is survived by children, Patti (Gene) Bolek, Carol Baker, Nancy (Jim) Behnke; four grandchildren; a sister, Esther Brannon and nephew, Bob Brannon.
She worked at East Sparta Ceramic Tile Co., and was a cook in the Conotton Valley School District and at Camp Wakonda. She also volunteered at various clothes closets in Dover and New Philadelphia.
Graveside services will be held at a later date in the Sherrodsville Memorial
Gardens.
Baxter-Gardner
(740)-269-9225
www.baxtergardner.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 29, 2020