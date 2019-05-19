|
Mary Barkman
age 87, of Walnut Creek, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 18, 2019. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m., Wednesday, at Faith Haven Mennonite Church, Mt Hope, Ohio, with Pastor Paul Yoder officiating. Burial will be in Zion Conservative Mennonite Church Cemetery. Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Faith Haven.
Mary was born July 13, 1931, in Holmes County, Ohio, and was the daughter of Andrew and Amanda (Wengerd) Swartzentruber. On Dec. 29, 1949, she married Atlee Barkman and he preceded her in death on Aug. 3, 2017. Mary was a homemaker, and enjoyed taking care of her flowers. She loved to read, and had a compassionate heart for those less fortunate. She was a member of New Life Fellowship.
She is survived by her four children, Mervin (Pearl) Barkman of Sugarcreek, Ellen (Steve) Yoder of Holmesville, Joseph Barkman of Baltic, and Philip Barkman of Baltic; seven grandchildren, Stephanie (Nick) Shrock, Jodi (Kevin) Knotts, Lori (Gary) Schrock, Bretta (Sam) Miller, Eric (Glenda) Yoder, Heather (Jon) Miller, and Matthew (Bridgett) Yoder; and nine great-grandchildren, Joe, Evie, June, Andrew, Kara, Kylie, Elliott, Iris, and Patrick. She was preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Atlee; infant daughter, Naomi; son, Laban; three brothers, Eli, Ammon, and Joseph; and two sisters, Nettie Christner and Anna (stillborn). Those wishing to share a memory or make online condolences may do so by visiting www.alexanderfhinc.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2019