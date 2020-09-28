1/
Mary (Coblentz) Beachy
1923 - 2020
Mary (Coblentz) Beachy

97, of CR 168, Dundee, went home to be with the Lord late Saturday, September 26, 2020 surrounded by her family following a period of declining health. She was born in Greentown, Ohio on March 27, 1923 to the late Andy and Mary Ann (Yoder) Coblentz. On November 11, 1948 she married William M. Beachy. He preceded her in death on March 16, 1986. Mary was a homemaker and a faithful member of the Living Waters Fellowship Church in Barrs Mills.

Surviving are three sons and five daughters, Sarah Beachy of the home, Ada (Raymond) Miller of Uniontown, Ohio, Joe (Joanna) Beachy of Auburn, Ky., Wayne (Betty) Beachy of Hartville, Ohio, Leona (Benny) Mast of Campbellsville, Ky., Esther Beachy of the home, James (Jolene) Beachy of Fredericksburg, and Marie (late Paul) Williams of Cumberland, Md.; nine granddaughters; eleven grandsons; two step-granddaughters; forty-nine great-grandchildren; three step-great-grandchildren, and a step-great-great-grandson. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her infant son, Andrew; a son-in-law, Paul Williams; a grandson, Daren Beachy; two infant grandchildren; eight siblings (and spouses), Sarah, John, Elizabeth, Ada, Moses, Noah, Raymond, and Menno; parents-in-law, Menno and Sarah (Stutzman) Beachy; as well as her husband William's siblings and their spouses.

Friends may call at the Gospel Light Chapel 2680 CR 168, Dundee, on Tuesday, September 29 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 30 at the Mennonite Christian Assembly 10664 Fryburg Road, Fredericksburg, at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor James B. Mullet officiating. Burial will follow in the Shalom Christian Fellowship Cemetery. A special thank-you to Aultman Hospice for their compassionate care and for the many encouraging acts of kindness from the church, family, and friends during Mary's illness.

Miller Funeral Care – Walnut Creek, OH 330-893-2273

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on Sep. 28, 2020.
