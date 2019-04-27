The Times Reporter Obituaries
|
Spidell Funeral Homes Inc. - Mount Eaton Chapel
15900 East Main Street
Mount Eaton, OH 44659
(330) 359-5252
Funeral service
Sunday, Apr. 28, 2019
9:00 AM
family residence
Mary Beth Yoder 2004-2019

15, of 15182 Harrison Road, Apple Creek, died unexpectedly on Friday, April 26, 2019 at Akron Children's Hospital from a heart condition known as C.P.V.T. She was born in Mount Eaton on January 19, 2004 to Aaron R. and Linda E. (Miller) Yoder. She attended the Old Order Amish Church.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by siblings, Ina Sue (special friend, Paul Mark Raber), Carolyn, Lewis, Ida LeAnn, Jacob, Sharon and Mark; grandparents, Roy A. and Lovina Yoder of Apple Creek and Edwin J. and Mary Ann Miller of Dundee; and great grandmother, Ida (Eli) Nisley of Dundee.

Funeral services will be held on Sunday at 9:00 a.m. at the family residence with Bishop Aden M. Yoder officiating. Burial will follow in the Hershberger Cemetery, Paint Township, Wayne County. Friends may call anytime at the family home. Spidell Funeral Home in Mount Eaton is handling the arrangements.

Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 27, 2019
