|
|
Mary C. Renicker
76, of Barnhill, died peacefully Saturday, August 10, 2019, in her residence, following a period of declining health. Born July 15, 1943 in Dover, she was the daughter of the late Pasquale and Henrietta (Reidy) Bearducci. After completing her formal education, Mary married the late Robert R. "Bob" Renicker, on July 8, 1967. He preceded her in passing on June 13, 2008. She worked at both Walmart and Ponderosa and was a member of Sacred Heart Church. Mary also enjoyed playing computer games and selling items on Ebay.
She is survived by her children, Becky Renicker, of New Philadelphia, Kathy Jo Knight, of Sherrodsville, Roberta Meek, of Gnadenhutten, and Robert R. (Heather) Renicker, Jr., of Dennison; her grandchildren, Jessica Moore, Josh (Destiny) Knight, Ally, J.J., Ryley and Bayley Meek, Jacob Moss, Robbie, Sierra, Rhiannon, Hunter Renicker, and Lucas Dalpaiz; her brother, Tom Bearducci; great-grandchildren, Bentley Renicker and Ryder Krebs; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in death by her brother, Paul Bearducci; sister, Patricia Bearducci; and her sister-in-law, Martha Bearducci.
Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church on Wednesday beginning at 10:30 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at Dover. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to either Sacred Heart Church, 139 3rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663 or Crossroads Hospice Charitable Foundation, 10810 E. 45th Street, Suite 300, Tulsa, OK 74146. Those wishing to view an online memorial or share personal remembrances of Mary are invited to visit the funeral home website. www.geibcares.com.
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 11, 2019