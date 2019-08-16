|
|
Mary C. Rohn
Together Again
79, of Baltic, died Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Union Hospital following a brief illness. She was born in Dover on August 8, 1940 to the late Harold I. and Mary V. (Percy) Jones and married John F. Rohn III on February 11, 1964. He died on August 22, 2011. She would start each morning doing her many devotional books with her dog Patch at her side.
She is survived by her children, Mary Jane West and Kathy Shahan both of Dover, Church Shahan of New Philadelphia, Brenda (Patrick) Chipman of Indiana, Jaunalee Smith of Millersburg, and Teresa Morley and John F. Rohn IV both of Baltic; 19 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; her sister Geraldine (Robert) York of Texas; and brother, Robert Jones of Dover. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her son-in-law, James West; granddaughter, Brandi Lynn Shahan; brother, Harold Jones, Jr.; and sister, Sara Jane Jones.
Services will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (Noon) at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastors Susan Stevens and Robert Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Ragersville Cemetery. Friends may call on Saturday from 10-12 prior to the services at the funeral home.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 16, 2019