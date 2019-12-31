|
|
Mary Carmel Marino
died December 27, 2019 at the age of 94 due to declining health. Born September 3, 1925 to the late Joseph and Concetta Gabriel she resided in Salem, Ohio until the age of 72 when she moved to Dover and lived next to her daughter Linda. She married Anthony Marino Jr. on September 8, 1945 and he died on January 30, 1972.
She was a homemaker until his death. She worked at several restaurants then retired from Circle K. She loved to cook, bake and garden. She was known for her homemade bread and rolls. Mary was very active and was a Grandma to everyone's friends.
She is survived by daughters Linda (Richard) Homrighausen and their sons Nicholas and Peter (Erika) and their children Isaac and Amelia all of Dover, Concetta (Raymond deceased) and their children Jeremy and Ryan of Salem and Samantha (Corey) of Philadelphia, PA, and Lisa (Bill) Myers and their children Olivia of Monroe Falls and Billy of Florida. She is also survived by her brother, John (Joyce) Gabriel of Ravenna. She came from a family of ten children with three sets of twins of which she was one. Deceased brothers are Ralph Gabriel, Anthony Gabriel, Eugene Gabriel and Guy Gabriel. Deceased sisters are Angeline Hively, Carmel Mary Ferry, Jean Weber and Elvera Gabriel. Also surviving are Sister-in-laws Josephine Saunders and Betty Gabriel along with many nieces and nephews.
Calling Hours are Tuesday December 31, 2019 from 10:30 am until noon at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home in Salem, Ohio. Prayers will be at noon at the Funeral Home followed by A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Paul's Catholic Church at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in the Grandview Cemetery in Salem. Donations may be made in Mary's name to St. Paul Catholic Church, 935 E. State St., Salem, OH 44460. To view Mary's obituary, send condolences, or order flowers visitwww.starkmemorial.com.
Stark Memorial, 330-332-5139
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 31, 2019