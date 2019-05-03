|
|
Mary Catherine "Mary Kae"
Donohoe 1936-2019
82, of Uhrichsville, passed away while surrounded by her loving family at the Community Hospice Truman House on Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a short battle with cancer. Born October 23, 1936 in Uhrichsville, she was the daughter of the late Orville Albert and Adeline Irene (Corredo) Heil. Mary Kae was a 1954 graduate of St. Mary's High School and a lifelong member of Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison where she was a faithful and active parishioner, having served in the Altar Society, the choir and as an Eucharistic Minister. She was employed for 42 years as the secretary at Tuscarawas Central Catholic High School and remained their strong supporter throughout her life. Mary Kae was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who loved spending time with her family. She will be mourned not only by her family, whom she loved so much, but also by a wide circle of friends, having touched more lives than can be counted.
On October 26, 1957, she married Paul Raymond "Lumpy" Donohoe with whom she enjoyed nearly 61 years of loving marriage until his passing on July 21, 2018. They are survived by four children, Laura (Robert) Davis, Paul O. (Sheila) Donohoe, Lisa (Bill) Benedetto and Susan (Richard) Sunderlin; and grandchildren, Emily, Jessica, Courtney, Cory, Caitlyn, Tyler, Tiffany and Taryn. Mary Kae is also survived by her brothers, William E. (Elizabeth) Heil and John O. (Chris) Heil; sister-in-law, Margaret Zanon; brother-in-law, Robert Donohoe; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her brother, Albert "Butch" Heil who had resided with her for most of his life.
Father Jeff Coning will celebrate the funeral Mass on Monday, May 6, at 10:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Church in Dennison. Visitation will be on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the R. K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison, concluding with a 5:00 p.m. Christian Wake Service. Memorial contributions may be made to Immaculate Conception Church and Tuscarawas Central Catholic. Mary Kae's family wish to extend their deep gratitude to Community Hospice for the excellent care she received during her final illness.
R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.
(740) 922-1970
www.lindseyfh.com
Published in The Times Reporter on May 3, 2019