Mary Catherine McWilliams
87, of New Philadelphia, passed away peacefully in her home on August 21, 2020. Born September 19, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Florence (Leggett) Richards. In 1950, Catherine graduated from Midvale High School where she was the class valedictorian. When Catherine was 37, she began playing softball with the Tuscarawas County Women's league for 30 years. Then, she played with the 50 and over league until she was 70 years old. Catherine also enjoyed bowling and playing volleyball on leagues throughout the community. Her faith was nurtured at the Dover Alliance Church also. Most importantly, she was a loving mother and grandmother.
On November 30, 1956, Bubbles married the late Lloyd C. McWilliams who preceded her in passing on May 21, 1987, following 30 years of marriage. She will be deeply missed by her childre,n including Lea Ann (Michael) Liedtke of New Philadelphia, Arleen Transou of New Philadelphia, and Scott (Jenny) McWilliams of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren, Shaun (Michelle) Liedtke, Renee (Joe McCall) Maurer, Sarah (Taylor) McNutt, Nicholas (Madison) McWilliams, Catherine Transou, and John Transou; and her great-grandchildren, Braxton Kiser, Kiara Maurer, Perris Jackson, Kyra and Kendra McCall, Kaylie and Lennox Liedtke, Ryan, Blake, and Alex McNutt; her brother, Leonard (Barb) McPherson; her former daughter-in-law, Karen Casterline; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Lloyd, Catherine was preceded in death by her son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Chris McWilliams; her brother, Thomas Richards; and sisters, Bessie McPherson, Eileen McPherson, and Arleen Korns.
Visitation will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia on Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 5 to 7 p.m. A service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Thursday, August 27 beginning at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bruce Sexton officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Memory Gardens at Dover. Memorial contributions in Catherine's memory may be directed to Dover Alliance Church, 228 E Third St., Dover, OH 44622. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Catherine by visiting the funeral home website at www.GeibCares.com
