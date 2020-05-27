Mary D. Weaver
87, of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born February 26, 1933 to the late Daniel D and Mary (Swartzentruber) Yoder. She married Eli J. Weaver on November 11, 1954.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Eli; daughter, Ruth Martin and her husband Nathan; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jonathan, Jennifer (Billy) LoPresti; three great grandchildren who were the light of her life, William, Micah and Asher; and brothers, Jack and Dan Yoder. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Edna; sisters, Fannie, Katie, Ida and Ada; and two brothers, Eli and Benjamin.
There will be a private graveside service at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor Rick Beachy officiating. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful loving care during her last days.
Maloney, 941-759-3133
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.