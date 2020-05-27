Mary D. Weaver
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary D. Weaver

87, of Sarasota, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on May 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at home. She was born February 26, 1933 to the late Daniel D and Mary (Swartzentruber) Yoder. She married Eli J. Weaver on November 11, 1954.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 65 years, Eli; daughter, Ruth Martin and her husband Nathan; grandchildren, Jeremy, Jonathan, Jennifer (Billy) LoPresti; three great grandchildren who were the light of her life, William, Micah and Asher; and brothers, Jack and Dan Yoder. She was preceded in death by her infant sister, Edna; sisters, Fannie, Katie, Ida and Ada; and two brothers, Eli and Benjamin.

There will be a private graveside service at Bethel Mennonite Cemetery with Pastor Rick Beachy officiating. Arrangements are being handled for the family by Maloney Funeral Home. www.MFHcares.com The family would like to thank Tidewell Hospice for their wonderful loving care during her last days.

Maloney, 941-759-3133

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Times Reporter on May 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maloney Funeral Home
2401 Cattlemen Road
Sarasota, FL 34232
941-759-3133
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved