Mary E. Kalec
85, of New Philadelphia, Ohio passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 24, 2019, under hospice care. Born in Wilkes-Barre, Pa. on September 17, 1933, she was the daughter of the late James Casper and Mary Evelyn (Shea) Spittle. After graduating from New Philadelphia High School '51, she was married to George Kalec for 25 years and enjoyed raising her family at Tappan Lake. She later moved to New Philadelphia where she worked for 30 years at the former Union Hospital. Mary greatly enjoyed being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She cherished being on family vacations with all the kids and spending time at Tappan Lake. Prior to moving to Tappan, she enjoyed playing cards with the Midvale Card Club.
Mary's family includes her children, Debbie (Tom) Noah of Mineral City, Jodie (John) Meenan of Wooster, and George (Mary) Kalec of New Albany; her grandchildren, Randy (Mindy) Noah, Josh (Tori) Noah, Liz (Nate) Scott, Joe (Sarah) Meenan, Charles (Jenny) Meenan, George Kalec, Paul Kalec, Julianne Kalec, along with her great-grandchildren, Jacob, Bryce, and Audrey Noah, Ava, Harper, Sara, and William Scott, and Gracie Noah. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in passing by her former husband George Kalec and her siblings, Eileen Emery, John Spittle, Kate Maurer, Peggy Davis, Robert Spittle, and Charlie Spittle.
A private memorial service will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia with Father Jeff Coning officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice in memory of Mary Kalec, https://www.ohioshos picelifecare.org/ donate/donations/
Published in The Times Reporter on Sept. 13, 2019