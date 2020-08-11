1/
Mary E. McVicker
Mary E. McVicker

94, of Newcomerstown passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020 at Community Hospice Truman House. She was born Jan. 5, 1926 in Lore City to the late Emery and Ada (Siddle) Dearth. She was a graduate of Lore City High School. She was an office manager for Dr. Kopes DDS and a housewife. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church of Newcomerstown.

She was married to Harold K. McVicker who passed away on Nov. 24, 1985. She is survived by her daughter, Beth (Steve) Zaugg of Alexandria, Ky; three grandchildren, Megan, Drew, and Erinn; six great-grandchildren; her brother, Paul (Lois) Dearth of Zanesville; her sister, Annie Swick of New Concord. She was preceded in death by her brother, Bob Dearth.

Graveside services will be Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Senecaville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Christ U.M. Church Memorial Fund, 648 Oak St. Newcomerstown, OH 43832 or Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663. Online condolences may be made at www.addyfuneralhome.com.

Addy Funeral Home, 740-498-8111

Published in The Times Reporter on Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Addy Funeral Home Inc
406 W State St
Newcomerstown, OH 43832
(740) 498-8111
