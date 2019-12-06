|
|
Mary E. Schlabach
85, of 6358 CR 407, Millersburg, died Thursday, December 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born in Holmes County on January 5, 1934 to the late Eli A. and Mattie (Mast) Raber and married Ervin A. Schlabach on November 19, 1953. He died on October 16, 2018. She was a homemaker and a member of the Old Order Amish Church.
She is survived by her children, Susie (Jacob) Miller of Millersburg, Mattie (Monroe) Yoder of Fresno, Henry (Mary) Schlabach of Dundee, Aden (Celesta) Schlabach of Millersburg, and Mervin (Anna) Schlabach of the home; 20 grandchildren; four step grandchildren; 40 great grandchildren; three sisters, Emma Shetler and Anna Yoder both of Sugarcreek, and Effie Miller of Millersburg; sister-in-law, Susan Raber of Fredericktown; and caregiver, Janell Gingerich. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Henry and Jonas; a sister; Edna; sister-in-law, Bena; and four brothers-in-law, Alvin, Mervin, Levi, and John.
Services will be held on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at the Schlabach residence with Bishop Daniel M. Schlabach officiating. Burial will follow in the Raber Cemetery in Mechanic Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime at the Schlabach residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek.
Smith-Varns
330-852-2141
www.smithfuneral.com
Published in The Times Reporter on Dec. 6, 2019