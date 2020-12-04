Mary E. Scott84, of New Philadelphia, was called home by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Tuesday, December 1, 2020, from her home while surrounded by her loving family. Born October 23, 1936 in Newport near Uhrichsville, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Jefferson and Helen O'Rita (Pyle) Murphy. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Sarah Rice, and four brothers, Gene, William, Richard, and Thomas Murphy. Mary grew up in Newport and was a 1954 graduate of Uhrichsville High School, the same year that she was crowned one of the first Clay Queens. Later that summer, she married Roy Dale "Jim" Scott on August 21, 1954 with whom she recently celebrated 66 years of loving marriage. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker who also responded to God's call into ministry, having become an ordained minister. She served the Lord and her brothers and sisters in Christ as a pastor, a song evangelist, and as a missionary to Alaska. She had most recently worshipped at NewPointe Community Church. Mary was a longtime volunteer for Hospice and a Grange cook at the fair.She will be deeply missed by her surviving family which includes her husband, Jim; their children, Vonne (Tom) Cahaney, Jeffrey Scott, James (Cindy) Scott, and Melinda (Brian) Maxwell; 10 grandchildren, Corrie (Cahaney) Johnson, Scott Cahaney, Brock Maxwell, Brent Scott, Jillian (Cahaney) Divan, Brandon Scott, Lauren Scott, Bradley Scott, Paige (Maxwell) Randolph, and Cody Scott; seven great-grandchildren, with two more expected; her sister, Martha (James) Chaney; brother, Larry (Cindy) Murphy; sisters-in-law, Kathy Murphy and Arlene Murphy; and many nieces and nephews whom she held very dear, as well as a host of friends.According to Mary's wishes, cremation is planned without a public visitation. She will be interred in Deersville-Patterson Union Cemetery in Deersville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Ave. S.W., New Philadelphia, OH 44663.