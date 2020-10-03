1/1
MARY ELIZABETH HOSTETLER
Mary Elizabeth Hostetler

98, of Millersburg (Winesburg), died Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at Walnut Hills Retirement Home following a period of declining health. She was born on September 5, 1922, to the late Seth and Lily (Beechy) Miller and married Loren Hostetler on March 22, 1946. He died on August 1, 2012. Mary grew up in Trail and attended Trail Elementary and graduated from Walnut Creek High School. Loren would walk to Trail and meet her at the bottom of Trail Hill and they would ride the bus together to Walnut Creek High School. She enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She loved to exercise, put puzzles together and watch sporting events. She baked the best cookies and homemade raisin cream and peanut butter pies.

She is survived by her children, Sharon (Jim) Gertz and Tim (Jean) Hostetler; five grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her two sons, Craig and Eric Hostetler; five sisters; and two brothers.

Private family services will be held at the convenience of the family with burial in Westlawn Cemetery in Winesburg.

Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Please visit the funeral home's website to leave a memory.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithvarns.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 3, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Smith-Varns Funeral Home
115 Andreas Dr
Sugarcreek, OH 44681
(330) 852-2141
