Mary Elizabeth (Huth) Lynch
passed away on October 11, 2019. Born at home in Bolivar, Ohio, on September 7, 1924, she was the daughter of Irvin Felix and Cornelia Elizabeth (Robbins) Huth. After attending Bolivar schools, Mary graduated from The Ohio State University in 1947. She was an Economist at the US Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics for many years, primarily concerned with the Consumer Price Index. After retirement she moved to Annapolis, MD, where she volunteered at the local hospital and the visitors' bureau, and became an avid fan of all United States Naval Academy athletic teams. In 2004 she relocated to Mystic, CT, to be close to her daughter. She was one of the very first residents of the Stone Ridge retirement community, one of the four ladies who were there to celebrate the dining room's "opening night".
Mary was predeceased by her parents, by her husband James R. Lynch, by her sisters Anna Catherine Davis, Irene Schrock and Teresa Friend, and by her brothers Justin and Theodore Huth. She is survived by her brother, Joseph L. (Janet) Huth of Dover, Ohio, sisters-in-law Mary Angela Huth of Bolivar, Ohio, and Anne Lynch Falatico of California, her daughter, Catherine Lynch (Frederick) Deichmann of Mystic, her grandchildren, Frederick (Christianna) Deichmann, Elizabeth (Michael) Shuler, Brian (Elizabeth Dean) Deichmann and Eric (Margaret) Deichmann, and many nieces and nephews. She found special delight in her great-grandchildren, Will, Audrey, Blakely, Logan, Thomas, and Wally.
Mary was a communicant of St. Patrick's Church, Mystic, where a Funeral Mass will be held at 9:00 am, Friday, October 18, 2019. There are no calling hours. Burial will be at Arlington National Cemetery with her beloved husband, Jim, at a later date. Mystic Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at The Cottage at Stone Ridge, who wrapped Mary in their loving and compassionate care for the final months of her life, and the kind staff of VITAS Hospice, who watched over her in her final days. May she dwell in the house of the Lord forever.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 13, 2019