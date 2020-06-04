MARY ELIZABETH RANK
1927 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Rank

age 93, of Uhrichsville, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the Community Hospice House in New Philadelphia, following an extended illness. Born on May 25, 1927, at Bolivar, O., Mary is the daughter of the late Harvey T. and Jennie (Temple) Rank. Mary graduated from Uhrichsville High School in 1945. She was employed at Twin City Hospital in the credit department from 1960 until her retirement in 1986. Mary enjoyed traveling and walking. She was a member of the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene.

She is survived by her caregiver, Martha (Richard) Shaffer of Uhrichsville.

Graveside services for Mary will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 11 a.m., at Gnadenhutten Cemetery, with the Pastor Mike Travis officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Uhrichsville Church of the Nazarene.

Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home, Inc., 740-922-315

www.uhefh.com

Published in The Times Reporter on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Gnadenhutten Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Uhrich-Hostettler English Funeral Home Inc
634 N Water St
Uhrichsville, OH 44683
(740) 922-3153
