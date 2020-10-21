Mary Elizabeth Rubis



95, of New Philadelphia passed away on Monday Oct. 19th, 2020 in Park Village Nursing Home. The daughter of the late Joseph and Frances Pearson McLaughlin, Mary was born on April 29th, 1925 in Amsterdam, Ohio and lived there almost all of her life. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Joe Rubis, on Feb. 14th, 2011; sister, Sara Jane Robson; and brother, Joseph McLaughlin Jr. Mary is survived by her daughter, Judy (Jesse) Newburn of New Philadelphia and a son, Jim (Patricia) Rubis of Springboro, Pa; grandchildren, Jason (Jennifer) Newburn of New Philadelphia, Dr. Erin (George) Newburn Olmos of Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Andrew (Deidre) Newburn of New Philadelphia; great-grandchildren, Audrey, Lincoln, Harrison, and Beckett Newburn of New Philadelphia and Nicole Olmos of Columbus; sister-in-law Julie Hall of Arizona; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.



Mary was a Methodist by faith. She was kind, gentle, and loving to her family and friends. Mary was an avid homemaker. She took pride in keeping a spotless home. She loved to cook and make dozens of varieties of cookies for the holidays and special events. She enjoyed gardening and especially loved her tulips and other summer time flowers. Her hobbies also included crossword puzzles and reading. She immensely loved her family and grandchildren and great grandchildren; they affectionately referred to her as "Nam" and "Mimi". Mary will be deeply missed.



A private graveside service was held at Ft. Steuben in Winterville, Ohio. Dodds Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.



