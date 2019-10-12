|
Mary Ellen Robin
age 63, of Dover, Ohio, died late Wednesday night, October 9, 2019 in the New Dawn Health Care Center in Dover. She was born October 23, 1955 in Dover, and was the daughter of the late Daniel Barker I and Stella Stevens Barker. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother, Esther M. Kuhn who raised Mary from the time she was a child. Mary was primarily a homemaker and had attended the Lifeway Church in New Philadelphia. Mary's favorite pastime was playing bingo and she liked to gamble a little. She could commonly be found searching for and buying various items on E-Bay. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by her fiance, Leslie D. "Les" McConnell of Dover; a daughter, Mrs. Christy M. (Joshua) Fagan of Strasburg; a son, Kenneth Lee (Amanda) Robin Jr. of Dover; a sister, Mrs. Linda (Lonnie) Robin; and a brother, Daniel (Cindy) Barker II, both of New Philadelphia; her 10 grandchildrenl Jagger Miller and Sasha Miller, both of Dennison, Austin Miller of Barnhill, Hayllie Schmucker of Parral, Lacey Miller of Port Washington, Hope Miller of Strasburg, Gavyn Robin, Dayton Robin, Chyler Robin and Kanzis Robin, all of Dover; nine great-grandchildren; a son-in-law, Rusty L. Miller of Dover; and multiple nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be conducted at 7:00 P.M. Monday, October 14, 2019 in the Baxter-Gardner Funeral Home at Sherrodsville with Pastor Larry Fletcher officiating. Calling hours will be held prior to services Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home. Interment of her ashes will take place at a later date in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Contributions in Mary's memory may be made to Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oakes Drive, Suite E Green, Ohio 44620. To leave an online condolence message please visit the funeral home website.
Published in The Times Reporter on Oct. 12, 2019