|
|
Mary Emma Wengerd 1939-2019
79, of New Philadelphia, died Thursday, April 11, 2019 in Community Hospice Truman House at New Philadelphia following a period of declining health. A daughter of the late Frank and Loretta (Brewer) Adkins, Mary was born May 18, 1939 in her childhood home at Sugarcreek, Ohio. On October 6, 1956, Mary married Daniel H. Wengerd in the Free Methodist Church at Sugarcreek and together they raised three daughters, Cindy, Wanda and Gale. The couple shared 56 years of marriage prior to Dan's passing on July 30, 2013. In her younger years, she worked as an operator for the Sugarcreek Telephone Company. Also Mary and Dan enjoyed camping at Piedmont Lake. During the numerous years spent at the campground, they developed many close friendships which became more like family members over time. She enjoyed being outside especially caring for the flowers and birds around her home.
She is survived by her daughters, Cindy (Ted) Newton of New Philadelphia, Wanda (Tom) Downing of Spartanburg, S.C. and Gale (Jason) Muckley of Dover; her grandchildren, Mike Prysi, Eric (Emma) Prysi, Amy (Kyle) Hicks, Logan Varnes, Ryker (Kevin) Varnes, Gabriel Muckley, Felica (Tony) Ankrom and Matthew (Diana) Newton; her great-grandchildren, Hailey and Brandon Newton, Nox and Gaven Varnes and Colin and Amaya Ankrom and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; her sisters, Kate Heck, Elsie Ruegsegger, Blanche Cannon and Zona Bleininger; her brothers, Wayne, Milas, Doyle, Tom, Jerry, Barker, Winford and Paul Adkins; her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Homer and Cora Wengerd; a sister-in-law, Mary Wengerd and a brother-in-law, Alvin Wengerd.
Visitation will be held on Monday, April 15, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover and again one hour prior to the service on Tuesday. A funeral service celebrating Mary's life will be held on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the funeral home with Pastor Brian Flood officiating. Burial will follow Union Hill Cemetery at Sugarcreek. Following the committal service, a luncheon will be held in the Hospitality Room in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mary by visiting the funeral home website, www.geibcares.com. The family would like to thank Community Hospice for the exceptional care of Mary while in their service. Contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 13, 2019