MARY ESTHER HOLLOWAY


1949 - 2019
MARY ESTHER HOLLOWAY Obituary
Mary Esther Holloway

of Cincinnati, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the age of 70. She was born on June 4, 1949 in Indiana, Pennsylvania, to the late Miles E. and Ruth B. (Wilson) Gray. She was the wife of the late Wilson Frank Holloway.

Esther is survived by her children: Beverly Warning, Christal Rogers, Lisa Slater, Todd Holloway and Leslie Matthews; 11 grandchildren; siblings: John Gray, Paul Gray, Sam Gray, Ruth Hosack and Phillip Gray; aswell as several nieces, nephews and friends. Esther was preceded in death by her brother, David Gray; and granddaughter, Jenna Faith Slater.

Memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at the Burlington Bible Church, Burlington, KY. Interment will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Bay Pines National Cemetery, St. Petersburg, FL. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to , 4310 Cooper Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45242.

Spring Grove Funeral Home, 513-853-4950
Published in The Times Reporter on Nov. 5, 2019
