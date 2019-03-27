Home

Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Dover Burial Park
MARY FRANCES "FRAN" MELDRUM


1927 - 2019
MARY FRANCES "FRAN" MELDRUM Obituary
Mary Frances "Fran" Meldrum

91, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 in the Carroll Health Care Center. Born July 26, 1927, in Piggott, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Otis and Amanda Litherland Farmer. Fran was also preceded in death by her brothers, Paul, Raymond and Gene Farmer.

Fran is survived by her husband of 58 years, Douglas "Ray" Meldrum, whom she married on September 17, 1960. She retired as the Y-Teams Director for the Canton YWCA, and in her spare time, she enjoyed cooking and gardening. Fran and Ray were great fans, and supports of the Dover Tornadoes.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, March 28th., at 2:00 p.m. at the Dover Burial Park with Pastor Rod Phillips officiating. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Fran may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral home's website. Memorial contributions may be made to Crossroads Hospice at 3743 Boettler Oaks Dr., Uniontown, OH 44685.
Published in The Times Reporter on Mar. 27, 2019
