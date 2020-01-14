Home

Lantzer Funeral Home
230 2Nd Ave Se
Beach City, OH 44608
(330) 756-2121
More Obituaries for Mary Snyder
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary H. Snyder

Mary H. Snyder Obituary
Mary H. Snyder

87, of Dundee, passed away January 11, 2020 following a period of declining health. Mary was born at Trail, Ohio, the daughter of the late Dan E. and Rebecca Pfister Hershberger and had been a life resident of the area. She had been employed at Country Lawn Nursing Home where she was an aide and later worked in the laundry. She was a member of the Zion United Church of Christ in Winesburg.

Mary was preceded by her husband Howard Snyder in 2010 , one son Roger Snyder, four brothers and three grandchildren. Surviving are children; Linda (James) Kirkpatrick of Dundee, Delmer (Brenda) Snyder of Dundee, Elsie (Ronald) Balder of Winfield, Kenny (Linda) Snyder of Beach City and Fred Snyder of Dundee, numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren, brother, Vernon (Becky) Hershberger of Harmon and sister, Susie (Paul) Miller of Winesburg.

A service celebrating Mary's life will be held, Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Zion United Church of Christ, Winesburg Interment will be made in West Lawn Cemetery, Winesburg, Friends may call Tuesday January 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lantzer Funeral Home, Beach City., Ohio. Memorials may be made to the Wayne Twp. Fire and Rescue. You may leave condolences /memories at www.lantzerfuneralhome.com

Lantzer 330 756 2121
Published in The Times Reporter on Jan. 14, 2020
