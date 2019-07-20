|
Mary Helen Dessecker
"Together Again"
86, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away July 17, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Mary was born at her home in Union Township on February 5, 1933 to the late Ward Delbert and Thelma (Lewis) Kerr. On September 29, 1950, Mary married her lifelong friend and companion, Milford Dessecker. Together, they were blessed with 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2015. She was a homemaker, greatly enjoyed working in her yard, and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in New Philadelphia.
Mary is survived by her daughters: Karen (Michael) Page of Stone Creek, Gloria (Garry) Lute of Goshen, Linda (Greg) Shaffer of New Philadelphia, and Diane (Bud) Kohler of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren: Jamie (Holly) Page, Jeremy (Elissa) Page, Amber Hobart, Garry (Deidra) Lute, Jr., Seth (Katie) Lute, Adam and Luke Menapace, and Stephanie (Adam) Steiner; 14 great-grandchildren; her dog, Cricket; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in passing by her siblings, Norma Jean Williams, Delores Albertine, Evelyn Staab, and Ward Jr.
Private services will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, with burial following in East Avenue Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to either Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 498, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mary by visiting the funeral home website at:
www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 20, 2019