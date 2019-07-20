Home

POWERED BY

Services
Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
116 Second Street NE
New Philadelphia, OH 44663
330-343-5506
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY DESSECKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY HELEN DESSECKER


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
MARY HELEN DESSECKER Obituary
Mary Helen Dessecker

"Together Again"

86, of Dover and formerly of New Philadelphia, passed away July 17, 2019 in the Community Hospice Truman House. Mary was born at her home in Union Township on February 5, 1933 to the late Ward Delbert and Thelma (Lewis) Kerr. On September 29, 1950, Mary married her lifelong friend and companion, Milford Dessecker. Together, they were blessed with 64 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2015. She was a homemaker, greatly enjoyed working in her yard, and was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church in New Philadelphia.

Mary is survived by her daughters: Karen (Michael) Page of Stone Creek, Gloria (Garry) Lute of Goshen, Linda (Greg) Shaffer of New Philadelphia, and Diane (Bud) Kohler of New Philadelphia; her grandchildren: Jamie (Holly) Page, Jeremy (Elissa) Page, Amber Hobart, Garry (Deidra) Lute, Jr., Seth (Katie) Lute, Adam and Luke Menapace, and Stephanie (Adam) Steiner; 14 great-grandchildren; her dog, Cricket; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, Mary was preceded in passing by her siblings, Norma Jean Williams, Delores Albertine, Evelyn Staab, and Ward Jr.

Private services will be held in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia, with burial following in East Avenue Cemetery. Memorial contributions in Mary's memory may be directed to either Calvary Baptist Church, P.O. Box 498, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, 716 Commercial Ave. S.E., New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Those wishing to do so may send the family a personal condolence and light a candle in remembrance of Mary by visiting the funeral home website at:

www.GeibCares.com
Published in The Times Reporter on July 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now