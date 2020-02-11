|
|
Mary J. Miller
88, of 5598 County Road 172, Millersburg, Ohio died on Feb. 9, 2020, surrounded by her family at her residence following a brief period of declining health. She was born Sept. 27, 1931, in Holmes County, Ohio, to the late Jacob and Cora (Miller) Beachy. She was a member of the Amish Church, District 186.
On April 23, 1953, she married Atlee D. Miller, who survives. Also surviving are nine children, David (Linda) Miller of Berlin, Paul (Barbara Ann) Miller of Walnut Creek, Daniel (Mae) Miller of the home, Naomi (Roy Hershberger, Jr.) of Berlin, Ruth (David Miller) of Millersburg, Rebecca (David Yoder) of Wilmot, Christina (Roy Miller Jr.) of Mt Eaton, Marianna (Dean Wengerd) of Chuckey, Tenn., and Barbara (Duane Schlabach) of Monticello, Ky; also forty-seven grandchildren; fifty great-grandchildren; sister, Emma (Noah Yoder, deceased) of Sugarcreek; brother, Jacob (Erma) Beachy of Millersburg; and sister-in-law, Sarah (Roman) Beachy of Mt Eaton. She was preceded in death by her parents; stillborn son, Steven; sisters, Lizzie Ann (Christ) Schrock, Verna (David) Miller; brothers, Roman Beachy, Mose Beachy; brothers and sisters-in-law, Noah and Silva Beachy, Levi and Edna Beachy, Albert and Emma Beachy, Alvin and Maudie Beachy, and four granddaughters, Leah Lynette and Ann Elizabeth (daughters of Daniel and Mae), Leah Anne (daughter of Naomi and Roy Jr), Bethany (stillborn daughter of Christina and Roy Jr), and one great-grandson, Jase Everett (son of Jason and Mary Jane Schrock).
Funeral services will be on Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 at 9 a.m. at the Daniel Miller residence at 5590 County Road 172, with Bishop Michael Ray Miller officiating. Burial will follow at the C.O. Schlabach Cemetery at 5977 State Route 515, in Walnut Creek Township. Friends may call at the residence after 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, and any time after 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11. The family expresses their gratitude to LifeCare Hospice for their caring assistance during this time.
Miller Funeral Care, Walnut Creek, OH
330-893-2273
Published in The Times Reporter on Feb. 11, 2020