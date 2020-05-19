Mary Jane Goshorn
joined our Heavenly Father at the age of 75 on May 8, 2020, after a brief illness at Glenwood Nursing and Rehabilitation center in Canton, Ohio. She was born and raised in Strasburg, Ohio. She graduated from Strasburg high school in 1963. She was a state tested nurse aid since 1992 and recently retired seven years ago. Mary Jane was the daughter of the late Guy C. Goshorn and Sarah Goshorn (Walker) of Strasburg.
She is survived by her daughter, Angela Easterday (Walter) and her husband, Matt Easterday; and a son, Jeff Walter and his wife, Angelia Walter. She also leaves behind four grandchildren: Samantha and Austin Easterday and Cody and Caleb Walter. She was preceded in death by two sisters, Gladys Burgess and Alice Prough, both of Dover. She has two surviving sisters, Rosalie Reynolds of Dover, Ohio and Verna Simmers of New Philadelphia, Ohio. She was a beloved mother, grandmother and sister and she will truly be missed. She had a sincere love of animals and nature. She enjoyed the outdoors, as well as skiing. She had a good heart and wouldn't hesitate to help someone if they needed it.
Due to social distancing protocols still in place there will be no calling hours or funeral. There will be a celebration of her life and her ashes laid to rest at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Stark County Humane Society at starkcountyhumane.org
Arrangments entrusted to:
Adams Mason Funeral Home, (330) 535-9186
Published in The Times Reporter on May 19, 2020.