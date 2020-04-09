|
Mary Jane (Mari) Shumick
Age 93, of Perry Township, passed away on Wednesday, April 1, 2020 in Englewood, FL, with all her children surrounding her. She was born on May 3, 1926 in Dover, OH, to the late Querino and Philomena Mari. She was married for 62 years to the love of her life, Frank A. Shumick, Sr., who met her with open arms at heaven's gate. Mary waited to get her cosmetology license to become a hair dresser until after having four of her children. She began her successful career in her house basement with a single station. She outgrew that space and other locations as her list of clients kept growing, which led her to employ several additional hairdressers. Frank and Mary eventually owned "Mary Shumick's Beauty Salon" in Perry Township which included several hair stations and a clothing boutique. She retired in 1975 after her first battle with cancer. Mary loved cooking and baking. Her kitchen(s) were the gathering place where countless wonderful meals were made. For family and friends who stopped by, cookies, cakes, and pots of coffee automatically appeared for all to enjoy. Her children and grandchildren continue to make many of the recipes that have been passed on. She especially loved visitors stopping by during the holiday season to visit the massive Christmas village that she and Frank were so proud of. She was a member of St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, a founding member and past president of their women's group, The Bernadettes.
In addition to her husband and parents, Mary is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Beverly Ann, her four brothers and two sisters. She is survived by her children: Diana Shumick of Englewood, FL, Barbara Caruthers of Lilburn, GA, Becky Herbert of Englewood, FL, Frank (Marianne) Shumick of Canton, OH, and Lisa (Bern) Hensler of Savannah, GA. Her pride and joy were her grandchildren and their families: Tina Elyse (Juan Trujillo) Shumick, Christopher Shumick, Anthony (Sarah) Shumick, Ryan (Lindsey) Caruthers, Adam (Lindsay) Caruthers, Tyler Shumick, Molly (Jeremy Adams) Herbert, and Shelby (Brandon) Stafford. Her great-grandchildren she lovingly called "My Peesha Noonies": Cameron, Tristan, Aiden, and Evalyn Trujillo-Shumick, Conley and Hayden Shumick, Maelynn and Adalyn Adams, Luke and Oliver Caruthers, and Peyton Stafford.
A celebration of life will be announced for a later date. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home North Canton, OH 330-452-4041.
Published in The Times Reporter on Apr. 9, 2020